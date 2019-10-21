Glen Barker

Glen D. Barker, 84, of Rice Lake and formerly of Tony, peacefully passed from this world on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at Our House Memory Care in Rice Lake. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, at Glen Flora Lutheran Church with Rev. Bill Odermann officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. There will also be an hour of visitation from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church.