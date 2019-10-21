Glen Barker

Glen D. Barker, 84, of Rice Lake and formerly of Tony, peacefully passed from this world on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at Our House Memory Care in Rice Lake.
He was born in the town of McKinley in Taylor County on April 24, 1935 to Carl and Marion (Strubbe) Barker. His last 10 years were difficult as he lived in nine different places.
Glen was married on June 9, 1956 to the love of his life, Dorothy Schwalen. Together they brought seven children into this world, Tammy (Troy) Haenel, Sherri (Larry) Kostka, Judy (Roger) Lundvall, Brian (Laurie) Barker, Wendy (Gary) Stelter, Louanne (Keith) Cantrell and Duane (Ann) Barker; 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Four of Glen's siblings are still with us, Alice Ann (Dan) Anderson, Allen (Crystal) Barker and John (Terry) Barker.
Glen really enjoyed the Thanksgiving holiday with hunting season. Many family members gathered at his house. He worked for Artisan's as a maintenance man. This job also aided in his retirement hobby of making quilts for missions work, friends and family and the Pregnancy Resource Center in Rice Lake. He was active in the Glen Flora Lutheran Church and Community Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Dorothy; five siblings, Patricia (Dan) Igowski, Ray (Sue) Barker, Joanne (Ray) LaPorte, Richard (Rebecca) Barker and Edgar (Linda) Barker and great-grandson, Noah.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, at Glen Flora Lutheran Church with Rev. Bill Odermann officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. There will also be an hour of visitation from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Our House Memory Care, Lakeview Medical Center Hospice or the Alzheimer’s Association.
