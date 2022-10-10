Robert D. Hanson, 90, of Sheldon, died on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Chippewa Valley in Bloomer.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 17, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith with military honors provided by the Ladysmith Veterans Association.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 16, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and again on Monday for an hour prior to the service.
A complete obituary will be published in next week’s paper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.