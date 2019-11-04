Charles Cicha

Charles J. “Charlie” Cicha, 93, of Tony, died on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith.
Charlie was born on March 29, 1926 on the farm that he would live on most of his life milking cows until he was 87 years old. Charles was the oldest of 12 born to Joseph and Anna (Kubista) Cicha. He married Mildred Fuchs in Catawba on Nov. 8, 1958. They had seven children. His children describe him as patient, content, easy going, selfless, gentle and having an amazing smile.
His family farm was home to many great memories. The dairy farm in Tony with a windmill also was known for hosting a couple of barn dances with polka music for family, friends and neighbors to enjoy. Later on, his grandkids would enjoy spending summers helping out on the farm, especially enjoying the field work, haying and playing in the hay mow on the swinging rope and games.
Charlie enjoyed a number of hobbies. He flew and owned a 1946 Taylor Craft airplane. He owned a backhoe and dump truck helping family and neighbors with their excavating needs. He enjoyed camping, boating, pontooning, square dancing, hunting, fishing and downhill skiing.
Charles is survived by his children, Cheryl (Rick) Verdegan of Tony, Randy (Judy) Cicha of Butternut, Phyllis Cicha of Weyerhaeuser, Brian (Colleen) Cicha of Prentice and Ron (Carrie) Cicha of Eau Claire, along with 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Ray, Vincent, Norbert, Dan and James Cicha and his sisters, Dorothy Stevens and Margie Verdegan.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred; his son, Lawrence; his daughter, Laura; his brothers, Joseph, Jr., Rudy and Lawrence and his sister, Clara Gifford.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tony with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 8 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith where a Scripture Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. There will also be an hour of visitation from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church.
Burial will be in St. Anthony's Catholic Church Cemetery in Tony.
