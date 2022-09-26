James Nelson

On the morning of Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, James "Jim" Nelson very unexpectedly passed away at the age of 49.
Jim was the youngest of four kids, born on June 8, 1973, to Nick and Linda Nelson of Weyerhaeuser. He graduated from Weyerhaeuser High School in 1991. He worked in the auto parts industry for 17-plus years. Most recently, he was self-employed as a contractor for the Pioneer Press. In 2016, Jim was happily married to Shelly Richardson; she was his other half. He always said he knew she was the one when he first saw her. Together, they created a home and a family. Jim absolutely loved being a dad and loved his kids with his whole heart.
Jim was born and raised in the Weyerhaeuser area. He grew up knowing the value of a dollar and a hard day’s work. He had an unwavering work ethic and sense of loyalty and morality. A man of few words, but he made them all count. As a kid, he helped the family run a farm, enjoyed hunting and fishing with friends and family and found a fierce passion and appreciation for firearms. He was a dead shot with any gun or bow he put in his hands. He created masterpieces out of hardwood; he had limitless talents, a brilliant mind, and an endless wealth of knowledge.
Jim was always the first person to jump in and lend a hand to anyone who needed it. He was a loving son, who helped take care of his mom and dad. He was the definition of a good man; loved and respected by everyone that knew him.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Shelly, and two young children. Shay, daddy’s girl, the most beautiful seven-year-old with perfect freckles and a contagious smile. And Gauge, the bravest and strongest 13-year-old with a tender soul, who is trying desperately to fill his dad’s shoes. Jim is also survived by his wonderful mother, Linda Nelson. The family is shocked and devastated that he was taken away so abruptly.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Nick; brother, Barry, and two sisters, Faye Anne and Michelle.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Sept. 16, at Island Lake Church of Christ in New Auburn.
To everyone that was able to make it to the services, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Also, a special thank you to the countless friends and family that have come to help and support us. Jim would have been humbled by the outpouring of love and concern for our family.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family with the service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.