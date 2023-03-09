Donna Kraimer

Donna "JoAnn" (Beaulieu) Kraimer, age 90, of Minneapolis, Minn., originally from Hawkins, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 48 years, Lester Kraimer.
She will be deeply missed by her children, Leslie Kraimer, Sandi Scherff and Valerie (Michael) Prior; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and other loving family and friends.
A memorial gathering was held on Sunday, Jan. 29.
A private interment will take place in the spring at the Ingram Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.