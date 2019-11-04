Winston Gindt

Winston Walter Gindt was born at 7:28 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. He was 6lbs 6oz and 21 inches long.
Winston was born sleeping in the arms of an angel. He is survived by his mom and dad, Jared and Darcy Gindt of Ladysmith along with his five brothers, Jordan, Wilson, Nelson, Madden and Warren. He is also survived by his grandparents, George and Denise Wajda and John and Pam Gindt and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
During the short time the family had with Winston he was hugged and loved by his mom and dad. They told him stories and held his sweet little hands. He was lucky enough to have all five of his brothers come and see him too. There was so much joy and sorrow all at one time that day. His brothers all shared the plans they had for him and their hearts shattered knowing their dreams were taken away from them before they even had a chance to make them happen.
Winston also had time with his grandparents.
Winston was a blessing to his family. Heaven’s gain was our loss when our angel was called by the Lord.
A private service for the family was held.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family.
