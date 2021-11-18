Robert Michalski

Robert George Michalski, 83, of Weyerhaeuser, died on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith following a 3-year illness.
Robert was born on Aug. 17, 1938, in Weyerhaeuser, to George and Helen (Lozowski) Michalski.
He married Paulette Jaremko on Aug. 3, 1963, in Minneapolis. Robert was a former owner of Empire Corporation, Metro Steel and National Steel. He was an avid hunter but most of all a loving father and husband.
He is survived by his wife Paulette; his sons, Doug Michalski of Andover, Minn. and Mark Michalski of Mankato, Minn.; his daughter,Lori Botko of Seminole, Fla.; five grandchildren and his sisters, Anita Figura of Mesa, Ariz. and Rita Billon of Silver Lake.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Helen; his brother, Joseph and his sisters, Nancy Michalski, Lil Stafford and Jeannie Friedland.
A memorial mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 3, at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Strickland with Father Chandra Ery celebrating. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Friday, at the church.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
