Robert Michalski

Robert George Michalski, 83,of Weyerhaeuser, died on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith following a 3-year illness. A memorial mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 3, at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Strickland with Father Chandra Ery celebrating. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Friday, at the church.