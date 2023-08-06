Peter Jankoski

Peter V. Jankoski, 71, of Eau Claire, died on Thursday, July 31, 2023, at his home of natural causes.
Peter was born on Oct. 16, 1951, in Ladysmith to Joe and Regina (Lorence) Jankoski.
Peter grew up in Sheldon, moved to California and then spent 30-plus years in Pittsford, Vt., where he worked for Simplex. In 2018, he retired and left Vermont and moved back to Sheldon, living on the farm for two years. He spent the last three years in Eau Claire.
He loved to read and go to the movies. Peter has an extensive collection of books and DVDs.
He is survived by his twin brother, Paul (Ann) Jankoski of North Freedom; his sister, Estelle (Andy) Anderson of Medford; five nieces and nephews, Rose (Gary) Thums of Rib Lake, Laura (Gregg) Tushaus of Slinger, Joe (Theresa) Gulish of Sheldon, William (Pam) Gulish of Owen and Jason (Lee) Jankoski of Waunakee and many grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
A graveside service was held on Friday, Aug. 4, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family.
