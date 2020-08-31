Irene H. Trowbridge, 95, of Cameron, passed away on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Cambridge Senior Living in Rice Lake.
Irene Wonn was born on Jan. 13, 1925, in the town of Big Bend, Rusk County, the daughter of Ella (Kramer) and Albert Wonn.
Irene leaves to celebrate her memory, her sons, Jeffrey Trowbridge of Bruce Crossing, Mich., Mark (Jo Ann) Trowbridge of Cameron and Wayne (Kristy) Trowbridge of Cameron; daughters, Allene Hintz of Cameron and Audrey Brenholt of Chetek; her brother, Albert Wonn, of Rockford, Ill.; her sisters, Delia McLeod of New Auburn, Annabelle Sieja of Weyerhaeuser, Hazel Luethi, of Holcombe, Marjorie (Wayne) Kaufman of South Dakota and Linda Nelson of Weyerhaeuser; her grandchildren, Laura, Robert, Mary, Alyson and Joshua; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Sydney, Emmett, Eva and Harper; many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ella and Albert Wonn; her husband, Charles, in 1989; son, Lyle, in 1968; brother, Tony, in 1998; sons-in-law, Robert, in 2007; Larry, in 2018; sisters, Jessie Kanable, in 2015 and Dorothy Linhart, in 2020.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 3, at Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home in Chetek. Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m., at the funeral home. Please practice the guidelines for social distancing and please wear facial coverings.
Irene will be laid to rest alongside Charles at Lakeview Cemetery following the service.
Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home of Chetek has been entrusted with arrangements.
