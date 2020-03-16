Paul Uscian

Paul L. Uscian, 60 of rural Bruce, died on Friday, March 13, 2020 at his home.
Paul was born on May 29, 1959 in Oak Park, Ill. to the late Chester and Adeline (Zimka) Uscian.
He enjoyed farm work and especially working with Larry Krajewski on his dairy farm.
Paul followed his heart and lived life as he wished.
He is survived by his siblings, Mary Keller (Paul) of Newark, Ill., Barbara Jackson (the late Jay Jackson) of Wilmette, Ill., Mark Uscian (the late Mary) of Maple Park, Ill. and Janet Lantz (Phillip) of Lisle, Ill. He is also survived by many nieces, a nephew and great-nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held in late spring at Windfall Cemetery in Exeland.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
