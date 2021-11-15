Charles Herbert Slack, 92, of Ladysmith, died on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Ladysmith Care Community.
Charles was born on Jan. 4, 1929, in Gagen, to Charles and Elsie Mae (Warner) Slack. He married Madeline C. McIntyre on May 14, 1948, in Denver, Colo. She preceded him in death on Aug. 23, 2020.
Charles lived most of his life in Rhinelander and lived for 10-plus years in Englewood, Colo. He settled back in Wisconsin in 1972, where he made his home in Kennan. He lived in Ladysmith with his daughter, Vicky, for 7 years before moving in the Ladysmith Care Community.
Charles loved hunting, fishing and camping. He worked as a welder for most of his life. He retired and went to work for the Green Thumb organization, mainly at the Prentice School. He loved his family and was a true animal lover. He was a member of the Catholic church.
He is survived by his son, Thomas A. Slack of Rice Lake; his daughters, Kathleen V. Fox (Jerome) of Riverside, Calif., Victoria L. Boettcher (Bill) of Ladysmith and Christine F. McManaway of Phillips; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; his brother, Ralph W. Slack of St. Berlin and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Elsie Slack; his wife, Madeline; his sons, John C. Slack and Dennis E. Slack and eight siblings, Vernon Leroy Slack, Ruby Slack, Arthur Jerry Slack, Perry Steven Slack, Lloyd Raymond Slack, Clayton Howard Slack, Pearl Marion Dailey (Slack) and Shirley Ann Wendt (Slack).
No services are being planned at this time.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
