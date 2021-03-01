Judith Konop

Judith "Judy" Marie Konop (Graf), age 72, passed away from lung cancer on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, under Lakeview Hospice Care, at her daughter's home surrounded by her children, Dawn (Roger) Sieja of Rice Lake and her son, Shawn (Brenda) Graf of Gulfport, Fla.
Judy was born to Joseph and Angeline (Svejda) Konop on June 1, 1948,in Lena. She was married for 30 years to Russell Graf. They owned taverns including the "Rusty Rail" in Weyerhaeuser. She worked as a pharmacy tech for many years in the Ladysmith Clinic Pharmacy.
She was preceded in death by her partner of 22 years, Donald Cynor, who passed away on Jan. 17, 2021.
She is survived by her daughter Dawn (Roger) Sieja and son, Shawn (Brenda) Graf, and grandchildren, Kimberley, Ryan, Benjamin and Kelly Sieja and Andrew and Jacob Graf and great-grandchildren and Miles and Chase Sieja.
A private service will be held at a later date.
