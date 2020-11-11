Virginia J. Steffek, 94, of Island Lake, died on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Meadowbrook Nursing Home in Chetek.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 14, at Nathaniel Lutheran Church in Bruce with Pastor Ralph Marquardt officiating. Burial will follow in Island Lake Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church. Masks will be required and social distancing rules should be followed. Your words mean just as much as a hug or handshake.
A complete obituary will be published in next week’s paper. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home of Bruce is assisting with the arrangements.
Commented