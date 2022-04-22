Norris Erickson

Norris "Nooks" S. Erickson, 95, passed away February 20, 2022, at his home in Prentice, WI.
Many years ago, we found this in a notebook.
“The Case of Norris S. Erickson
They tell me that I was born on May 22, 1926, in Glen Flora, WI. Don’t recall - but born at home about 3 miles northeast of Glen Flora.
I became a Christian at an early age and continued until the final call unless greeted by the Second Coming.
Went to all 12 years of school in Glen Flora where I met the love of my life in grade one. We were married in 1947 and she changed her name to Marion Erickson. From this marriage came four children: Cindy, Jim, Tom and Julie.
I was the son of Clara and Arthur Erickson and had siblings Bruce, Louise and Robert.
Bruce, Robert and I all served in the U.S. Army. My tour of duty involved stretches at Fort Bliss - Texas, Oakland Navy base and Camp Drake in Japan.
My parents, brothers and sister have all died.
My early life consisted of school, church and farm. After the hitch in the Army, I enrolled in college and received a Bachelor’s degree from U. of W. - River Falls and a Master’s degree at U. of W. - Superior.
I started teaching school in Blair, WI, then moved to Tony, WI. In 1964, I was hired as the Administrator of the Prentice School District, a position I held for 23 years.
After retirement, time was spent in activities of travel, church, neighborhood events and Veterans such as VFW.
Probably left a small carbon footprint as almost all my life I lived in homes with mostly wood heat…that involved lots of wood making and handling…right down the alley of a Viking heritage. Lived more than half my life at 648 Main Street.
I have lived a full life and visited all 50 states and in case I get around to dying, I’d appreciate someone singing ‘An Evening Prayer’.”
Since Norris wrote this, many more people entered his life and brought him much joy.
Survivors are his wife, Marion, children, Cindy, Jim (Jane), Tom, and Julie, and the best and brightest of all grandchildren, Donya (Mike), Lara, Teddi (Monte), Maria (Curtis), Joey, and great-grandchildren Zach, Mylie, Mikayla, Gabe, Charlee, Jed, Bodin and Ila Jane.
His dear sister-in-law, Kathy, and those fine fellows, brothers-in-law Al and Max. Jamie and Kolleen, as well as many other nieces and nephews he kept close to his heart. Wonderful cousins, Hazel and Thure. Many good friends survive him, and many good friends preceded him. His parents-in-law, Vern and Emma, as well as several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and nephews preceded him in death.
We are grateful for him, and we miss him.
Memorial service is at 1:00 pm on Friday, May 20, 2022, at First Lutheran Church, 670 Main St., Prentice, WI 54556. Interment is at 3:00 pm on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Glenview Cemetery, Glen Flora, WI 54526. It is located on County Road B, one-half mile north of Highway 8. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented