Norris Erickson

Norris "Nooks" S. Erickson, 95, passed away February 20, 2022, at his home in Prentice, WI. Memorial service is at 1:00 pm on Friday, May 20, 2022, at First Lutheran Church, 670 Main St., Prentice, WI 54556. Interment is at 3:00 pm on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Glenview Cemetery, Glen Flora, WI 54526. It is located on County Road B, one-half mile north of Highway 8. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.