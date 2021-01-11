Nellie Kolar

Nellie Mary Kolar, 89, went home to her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 22, with visitation one hour prior at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sheldon with Pastor Aric Fenske officiating. Friends may call after 4 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 21 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery Sheldon followed by a luncheon at the Sheldon Community Hall.