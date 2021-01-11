Nellie Kolar

Nellie Mary Kolar, 89, went home to her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
Nellie was born to Jacob and Apollonia Kozial on Sept. 7, 1931, in Sheldon. She was one of 10 children joining Joe, Anna, Helen, Frank, John, Frances, Edward, Jeanette, and Vicky. Nellie married Roger Dale Kolar on June 13, 1953 and together they raised four sons on the family farm.
Nellie was a very social person active in many community events. She loved her church, worked at the community fair, was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the York-Kolar Legion Post, and held a number of jobs off the farm as well as raising her boys. She was an excellent cook and baker. There was always a cookie available with coffee. She enjoyed playing card games with her grandchildren and nieces immensely (although they accused her of cheating as she seemed to always win!) and traveling with her husband and friends.
She is survived by four sons, Randy of Sheldon, Lonnie (Mariann) of Eau Claire, Gary (Cindy) of Windermere, Fla. and Douglas of Ladysmith and seven grandchildren, Court (Sara) Gunderson, Andrew (Shelby) Kolar and Lance (Melissa) Kolar, all of Eau Claire, Jennifer Monroig of Texas, Shelby Kolar of Montana, and Alexandra Kolar and Emily Kolar of Windermere. She is further survived by her sister, Jeanette (Gerald) VanErt of Thorp; sisters-in-law, Pat Kolar of Rochester, Minn., and Virginia Kozial of Sheldon; six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 62 years, Roger Dale Kolar in 2015 and eight of her siblings.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 22, with visitation one hour prior at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sheldon with Pastor Aric Fenske officiating. Friends may call after 4 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 21 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith.
Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery Sheldon followed by a luncheon at the Sheldon Community Hall.
