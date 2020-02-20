Susan Schmick, 46, of Ladysmith, died on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at her home.
Susan was born on Aug. 26, 1973, in Ladysmith, to Harold and Dannielle Kanning. She was a life-long resident of Ladysmith.
Susan worked for more than 20 years at Rockwell Automation and also West Cove Lanes where she made pizzas. She especially loved working at West Cove. Susan was fun and joked a lot and will be missed at both jobs.
Susan is survived by her son, Sean Schmick of Ladysmith; brother, Harold Kanning, Jr. of Knoxville, Tenn. and her mother, Dannielle Kanning of Ladysmith.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Kanning, Sr..
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Feb. 23, at West Cove Lanes in Ladysmith from noon to 4 p.m.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
