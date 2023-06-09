Robert Sanderson

Robert "Boomer" Earl Sanderson, age 72, of Iron River, left this earthly home to go to his heavenly home on Friday May 12, 2023, at St Luke's Hospital in Duluth, Minn.
Bob was born in Ladysmith, on Oct. 4, 1950. He was the son of Earl Lynn Sanderson and Eleanor Grace (Sims) Sanderson. He married Jeanne Bogdan after high school. To their union four children were born, Michelle, Tonya, Anita and Robert. They later divorced.
He had three other wives before he met the final love of his life, Beverly Nelson. They enjoyed the last 11 years of his life together. They married on Aug. 24, 2013. Their home was in Iron River, in a beautiful home that Bob had renovated for them.
Bob learned the construction trade under his father. He enjoyed woodworking and created some very nice things; his butterfly houses were something he was especially proud of.
In his life Bob learned various different trades: greenhouse management, furniture store management and flooring installation, heavy equipment operations, woodshop teacher, construction worker, to name a few.
He was medically retired at the age of 52 for health reasons.
Bob played large and loved large. He was happy at coffee in the morning and playing a round of golf in the afternoon and bowling in the evening. He especially loved the time he spent with the grandkids.
Bob is survived by his wife, Beverly; daughters Michelle Niles (Mike), Tonya Sweeney(Ken) and Anita Sanderson; son, Bob(Janel); stepchildren, Tracey Zeien, Shanelle Lamberson (Andrew), Shannon Zeien (Brandon Kyllo) and Matthew Zeien (Nicola) and former stepchildren, Heather, Cory, Tara and Cody, Sarah and Anisha. He is further survived by 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Tom Sanderson (Debby Kneeland) and Mike Sanderson(Sharon) and sister, Patti Sanderson along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Vern and Jimmy; sister, Judy; nephew, Tom and unborn babies.
A celebration of Life will be held in Ladysmith on Saturday, July 8, at the park. The venue is the Veteran's shelter.
We're asking for a potluck lunch. (hard to guess a head count.)
