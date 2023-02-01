Marie E. Perenchio, 69, of Bruce, died on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Craig S. Zandi officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church.
A complete obituary will be published in next week’s newspaper.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the services.
