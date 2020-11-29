Judith Purdy

Judith “Judy” Ann Purdy, aged 70, of Ladysmith, peacefully passed away at home surrounded by her family on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, and went home to be with the Lord.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Duane and Ruth; sister, Jan and her infant sister, Brenda Jean.
She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Lee; children, Tammy (Mike) Krenz, Lisa Franczak and Jennifer (Mike) Zimmer; grandchildren, Avery, Nora, Blake, Joshua, Emma and Jacob; brothers and sisters, William “Bill” White, Pat Bruce and Wendy (Greg) Colyer; brother-in-law, Greg Nicholas and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Judy grew up in Caledonia, Mich., on their family farm. She loved reminiscing about times of showing her beloved sheep, riding horse and other memories of growing up with her brother and sisters.
Judy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, lighthouse adventures with her sisters, Canadian fishing, music, and numerous trips with her husband and family to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
She worked as an office manager for her husband’s optometry practice for over 25 years in Ladysmith, where the community got to experience her joyous laughter and witty sense of humor.
The family will receive relatives and friends at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 3, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 515 W. College Avenue, Ladysmith, with funeral services following at 2 p.m. with Pastor Craig Zandi officiating.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
