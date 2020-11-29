Judith Purdy

Judith “Judy” Ann Purdy, aged 70, of Ladysmith, peacefully passed away at home surrounded by her family on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, and went home to be with the Lord. The family will receive relatives and friends at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 3, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 515 W. College Avenue, Ladysmith, with funeral services following at 2 p.m. with Pastor Craig Zandi officiating.