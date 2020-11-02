Arthur Dvorak, formerly of Ladysmith, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Parmly on the Lake Assisted Living in Chisago City, Minn. He was 86 years old.
Arthur grew up on his grandparents (Louise and John Dvorak) homestead in Tony. He married Grace Schreiber and raised four children, Russ, Mike, David and Rose.
He later married Zenobia Makinia. Arthur resided mostly in the Tony and Ladysmith areas in Wisconsin. Later in life he resided in Braham, Minn., with his daughter Rose Downing. He enjoyed dancing, traveling and gardening.
Arthur is survived by his children, Russ Dvorak (Beveraly Johnson), Rose (Scott) Downing, David Dvorak and Merri Dvorak; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Mike.
Private services are being held for the family. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
Commented