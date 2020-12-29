James Guest

James “Jim” Guest, age 84, of Rice Lake, was surrounded by his loving family as he found eternal life on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake.
Jim was born on May 4, 1936, in Montreal, Wis., to Arthur and Evelyn (Abraham) Guest. He was raised in Montreal and graduated from Hurley High School in 1954.
Jim served proudly in the United States Air Force from 1954 to 1958 as a radio operator on a crew that conducted long-distance patrol flights. During his service, Jim was stationed in various locations including Michigan, Massachusetts and Mississippi.
He married Katherine Nau in Lakefield, Minn., in 1969. They made their first home in Bruce and later moved to Ladysmith, where they raised their children and lived for 45 years. Early in his career, Jim worked as a loan officer. Later he served as a quality control manager in the manufacturing industry, with frequent travel to factories throughout the country. He was a longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ladysmith.
Jim loved to share his favorite stories and phrases, of which he had many! He was very much a creature of habit, sticking closely to his daily routines of reading, following political and business news and listening to music (especially Lawrence Welk, Pavarotti and 1950s standards). He often enjoyed a couple of Manhattans during cocktail hour by the fireplace, a summertime round of golf, relaxing on the deck and spoiling his pets.
Most of all, Jim cherished holidays and traditions shared with his wife and family, including summers at the lake cottage, Independence Day get-togethers in the natural beauty of the Northwoods (God’s country) with a fireworks show at night, trips to Lake Superior, and the annual family Christmas celebration. In recent years, he would often “drive Jeff or Liz in to work” via daily phone calls. He lit up whenever he saw his grandchildren, with whom he shared special bonds, and he treasured his great-granddaughter.
Jim is survived by his two children, Jeff (Cindy) Guest of Chetek and Elizabeth (Ryan) Roecker of North Prairie; his grandchildren, Kayla (Tim) Schewe, James, and Kristen; his great-granddaughter, Aeriana; his sister, Ardel Frandsen of Arlington Heights, Ill. and nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kitty Guest; his parents; his brother, Donald and his sisters, Dorothy and Jean.
Special thanks to the staff at Woodstone Senior Living in Rice Lake for providing Jim their loving care and friendship.
First Lutheran Church in Rice Lake will host a celebration of Jim’s life at a later date.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is coordinating funeral arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.