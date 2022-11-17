Diane Fetke

Diane Isabel Marie Fetke, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at the age of 91.
Diane was born in Milwaukee on Nov. 23, 1930. to Walter and Mable Rousseau. Her family returned to Rhinelander in 1943 where Diane graduated from high school. Shortly after high school, she met and married Henry Fetke on Nov. 13, 1948. Henry and Diane then moved to Bruce, where Henry went into construction work for his father, eventually going out on his own.
Diane was Lutheran, and resided in the town of Bruce for 70-plus years. She had many good friends and helped others whenever she could. She loved cats and always had one in her home, and loved them all very much. She raised three sons, and still had time for many hobbies including baking, knitting, crocheting, craft work of all kinds, and feeding deer, birds, rabbits and squirrels every day year-round.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry; two sons, Donald and Michael, and one sister, Nancy Pettis.
She is survived by one son, Ronald of Bruce; one sister, Carol Julian of Indiana; two grandchildren, Sara (Brad) Hays of Muskego and Douglas Fetke of Mequon, as well as two step-grandchildren, Wade and Lois Wisocky and step-great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held at the time of burial.
Donations to the Wisconsin Humane society in Diane's name would be welcomed in lieu of flowers.
