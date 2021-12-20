Caroline Scott

Caroline Anne Scott, 80, of Ladysmith, died on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Care & Rehab-Ladysmith. She was born on Sept. 13, 1941, in Barron County.
Caroline was an elementary teacher for many years. She taught in Holcombe, Weyerhaeuser and Union Grove. She also taught in Florida and Georgia. She later pursued employment as a CNA and worked at Chetek and New Auburn. Caroline was very pleased to listen to the children sing at Care Partners. She loved to watch children at play. Carol was an avid Packer Fan, watching many games. She fought a good fight following a stroke, but in the end the body grew tired and was ready to be called home by our Lord.
She is survived by her sisters, Jane (John, Sr.) Effertz of Weyerhaeuser and Sandra Tant of Stockbridge, Ga.; her brother, Dennis (Sue) Madejski of Chetek; nephews and nieces, John (DeeDee) Effertz, Jr. of Eau Claire, Joan (Jeff) Good of Spring Valley, Roger (Georgia) Scott of Hudson, Elizabeth Scott (John Kohel, Jr). of Altoona, Chastity (Brett) Ridout of Weyerhaeuser, Mindy (Matt) Hamilton of Chetek, Allan Knowlton of Rice Lake, Steven and James Knowlton, Joyce Knowlton, Bill (Jill), Barry, Bob (Jennifer) and Benjie (Jolene) Scott and her sister-in-law, Betty Scott of Oregon.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ora Delbert Scott; her mother, Mary (Cipov) Madejski; step-father, Mathew Madejski; three brothers, Bob, Ray and Donald Scott; two sisters, Yvonne (Bonnie) Knowlton-Knaak and Nancy Jane Madejski; and nieces and nephew, Carol Effertz, Robert Knowlton and Michelle Scott.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 23, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser with Father Papi and Deacon Tom Fuhrmann officiating. She will be laid to rest in Twin Lakes Cemetery in Sampson Township. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the Mass on Thursday at the church.
A scholarship in the field of teaching will be offered at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Public Schools.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
