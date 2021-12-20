Caroline Scott

Caroline Anne Scott, 80, of Ladysmith, died on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Care & Rehab-Ladysmith. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 23, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser with Father Papi and Deacon Tom Fuhrmann officiating. She will be laid to rest in Twin Lakes Cemetery in Sampson Township. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the Mass on Thursday at the church.