Coletta Fiser

Coletta J. Fiser, 94, of Ladysmith, died on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Our House Senior Living in Eau Claire.
Coletta was born on May 12, 1927, in Menasha to John and Lillian (Schwalen) Zimmer.
She moved to Ladysmith as a child. She married Don W. Fiser on Aug. 1, 1956, in Ladysmith. He preceded her in death on Dec. 11, 1996.
She enjoyed gardening, canning, baking and playing cards. Coletta was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith.
Coletta is survived by her son, Dennis (Cindy) Fiser of Eau Claire; three daughters, Donna (Dale) Kringle of Rice Lake, Vonnie (Jim) Johnsen of Tucson, Ariz. and Bonnie Jo (Tim) Decker of Chippewa Falls; six grandchildren, Ed (Tera) Kringle, Tanya (Josh) Roske, Loni Kringle, Katy (Dann) Brzeskiewicz, Hannah (Nathan) Jones and Susan Fiser; four great-grandchildren, Rшen, Rhys, Quinn and Korynn; her brother, Leo Zimmer of Ladysmith and a sister-in-law, Kathy Zimmer of Ladysmith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lillian Zimmer; her husband, Don Fiser; two brothers, Matt and Ken Zimmer and her sister, Delores Fedyn.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 24, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tony with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Doug Sorenson celebrating.
Visitation will begin at 4 p.m., Monday, May 23, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith where a scripture service will be held at 7 p.m. There will also be an hour of visitation on Tuesday at the church beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Anthony’s Church Cemetery in Tony.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Coletta’s name may be made to Crex Meadows Wildlife Area (Friends of Crex) in Grantsburg.
She will be missed by family, friends, and all who knew her.
