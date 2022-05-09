Coletta Fiser

Coletta J. Fiser, 94, of Ladysmith, died on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Our House Senior Living in Eau Claire. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m., Monday, May 23, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith where a scripture service will be held at 7 p.m. There will also be an hour of visitation on Tuesday at the church beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Anthony’s Church Cemetery in Tony.