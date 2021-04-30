Mindy McConnell

Mindy Marie McConnell passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 26, 2021, in Bruce.
Mindy was born April 3, 1979, to Dan and Annette McConnell, in Black River Falls. Growing up she worked with her grandparents at Kohnert and Scheppke General Store in Melrose. She graduated from Melrose-Mindoro High School in 1997. After high school she attended Wisconsin Technical College in La Crosse and went on to be a Unit Health Coordinator in Pediatrics at Gunderson Lutheran. Her thoughtfulness and compassion for others helped her care for the sick children that came through the door.
Mindy enjoyed crafting, baking, fishing off the dock in Holcombe and had a never-ending love for all animals. Her favorite way to spend time with family and friends was playing games, watching movies and having a good laugh.
Mindy is survived by her father and mother, Dan and Annette McConnell of Holcombe and her sister, Heather (McConnell) Trok and her husband Dan of Hastings, Minn. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and her best friend, “Bucky”.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Gorman and Margaret Scheppke and Angus and Cora McConnell and her great-grandparents, Irvine and Genevieve Kohnert.
There will be a celebration of life held from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, May 15, at the Mindoro Lions Club Shelter.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home of Ladysmith and Zwickey Funeral Homes Melrose Chapel are assisting the family.
