Robert Czekalski

Robert William Czekalski, 52, of Rice Lake, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in his home.
The youngest of five siblings, Bob was born to Leo and Marcella (Jankowski) Czekalski, of Weyerhaeuser, on Jan. 30, 1968.
His pure and gentle soul has never struck another person and his tongue never hurt a heart. Not many of us can say that. He was the lover of all things Green Bay Packer, Mickey Mouse, Mountain Deeeeew, family and train!!!
At the young age of 8, in 1974, Bob lost his mom to her long battle with cancer. She was hard working woman and when people speak of her, they remember her determination to give “Bobbie” as normal a life as she could. She and Bob spent much time working together in those years watching Sesame Street and cuddling. Her great love would prepare him for the next 44 years without her.
There are few pictures of Bob during this time, but most include his big sister, Nanette, holding his hand or Mark teaching him to help with chores. This family has stayed together for years, leaving a legacy of hard work and togetherness.
After being raised by his Dad, Leo, and siblings for eight years, Leo married Connie Miller (Arnold) in 1982, and she and her youngest Jennifer (10) moved to Weyerhaeuser together. That day he gained another eight siblings and a woman he would quickly come to call Ma. She and Robert could be found at the Bass Lake beach after he spent time helping throw loads of hay or wood.
Bobbie joyfully made sure every piece of wood, every bale of hay and every toy in the toy box was in its exact place every time. After one of his 50-plus nieces and nephews came to play and “messed things up. He loved to go sledding or shoot “hoops” with Joe and take rides with a diet coke of course on the 4-wheeler with Dale. He and Pa had a special bond, they could be found napping together on the couch after a long day of farming.
Bob graduated from Ladysmith High School in 1989. He was much loved and spent his lunch hour helping janitors sweep and clean the lunchroom. His long-time teacher, Mrs. Smiff (Smith), worked with Bob until her retirement and she loved him very much.
Bob had many friends and worked at West Lake in Ladysmith 2010.
In September 2010, Bob lost his Dad (Pa) and the decision was made for he and Connie to move together to Rice Lake and live with Connie’s youngest, Jennifer (Justin) and their family. He’s spent the last 10 years on many escapades. The Children’s Museum for the Thomas the Train Exhibit in Minnesota, go-cart racing in Eau Claire and spending many hours in Jennifer’s office at the escape room playing with toys. He’s traveled thousands of miles as Justin’s “shotgun” rider and in the last few years Justin has poured his life into making Bob’s better.
Bob loved the casino, and since he couldn’t afford to take him there as much as he would like so Justin purchased him an actual slot machine, much to Jennifer’s dismay, for the middle of the living room.
Through his decline,Bob has been cared for by an amazing team of superheroes from Jennifer’s children to friends and family. For you we are all grateful. You made Bob’s time here a better place.
Bob Czekalski, no matter the name you know him by, left us with full hearts and he will be greatly missed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for the family at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva officiating.
Burial will be in the Church Cemetery.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
