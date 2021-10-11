Robert L. “Bob” Fullerton, 77, of Weyerhaeuser, passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at home.
Bob was born on May 26, 1944, to Russell and Thelma (Peterson) Fullerton. Bob and Phyllis were married in 1987 in Eau Claire. They moved to Weyerhaeuser in 1996.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; his daughters, Gina Marie (Ron) Harris and Jacquelyn Fullerton; his son, Robert Fullerton; his grandchildren, Parker, Cole, Cade and Corrina and five sisters, Rosie, Bonnie, Diana, Arlene and Darlene.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Thelma Fullerton and a brother Warren.
Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.
