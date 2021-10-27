Nancy Madejski

Nancy Jane Madejski, 66, of Orlando, Fla., and formerly of Weyerhaeuser, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Orlando.
Nancy was born on May 8, 1955, in Barron County, the daughter of Matthew and Mary (Cipov) Madejski. She graduated from the Weyerhaeuser High School in 1973 and then attended and graduated from the Florida Hospital of Practical Nursing in Orlando. She was employed at the Florida Hospital for many years. She also earned her RN degree and worked in cardiac care for many years.
Nancy retired in 2020 but continued to work part-time in the therapy department in a local Orlando clinic. She enjoyed traveling to Wisconsin and visiting with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Matthew and Mary Madejski; her life companion, August "Gus" Betette; brothers, Bob, Ray and Donald and her sister, Yvonne Marie (Bonnie) Knowlton-Knaak.
She is survived by her sisters, Jane (John Sr.) Effertz of Weyerhaeuser; Caroline Scott of Ladysmith and Sandra Tant of Atlanta, Ga.; her brother, Dennis (Sue) Madejski of Chetek and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 6, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Chetek. Visitation will be held at the church beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of service. She will be laid to rest at the St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Chetek following the mass. Please join the family for lunch and fellowship following the service at "The Mill."
Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home of Chetek has been entrusted with arrangements.
