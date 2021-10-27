Nancy Madejski

Nancy Jane Madejski, 66, of Orlando, Fla., and formerly of Weyerhaeuser, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Orlando. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 6, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Chetek. Visitation will be held at the church beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of service. She will be laid to rest at the St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Chetek following the mass.