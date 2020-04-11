Bernard Ludescher

Bernard J. Ludescher, 97, of Sheldon, died on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Cornell Area Care Center.
Bernard was born on May 21, 1922, in Arnold, to John and Johannah (Engele) Ludescher. He married Margaret Lompa on June 16, 1948 in Cornell. She preceded him in death on Nov. 7, 2014.
He was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Sheldon and was a member of the Sheldon Legion for 73 years. He was a WWII veteran serving 3 years in the Army. He was a member of the Operating Engineers for 55 years.
Bernard is survived by his children, Bernie (Barbara) Ludescher of Holcombe, Linda Westlund and Diane (Tom) Hindal all of Sheldon and Gloria (Myron) Mullet of Goshen, Ind. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by an infant son; his brothers, Richard Ludescher and Royal Ludescher and an infant sister.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, April 11, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Father Vijay Kumar Madani officiating.
Burial will be in the spring in Arnold Cemetery.
