Tracey Curtis

Tracey Lyn Curtis passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at the age of 47, due to complications of multiple myeloma.
She was born May 9, 1973, in Eau Claire, to Scott and Pat (Orheim) Christman. She married Brian Curtis on June 25, 1994. In April 1994, she began her career at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire in the department of laboratory medicine and pathology. Tracey enjoyed her job and the numerous friendships gained during her career. If you ever had the privilege to meet Tracey, you know that she was quick-witted, had a great sense of humor, and always spoke her true feelings.
She loved spending time with her friends and family and enjoyed staying active. Tracey cherished her dog, Cali, and could often be seen pushing her around her neighborhood in a stroller.
She is survived by her husband, Brian; parents, Scott and Pat Christman of Eau Claire; her sister, Tara (Brian) Crawford and their children, Gavin and Hailey of Neenah; her brother, Travis (Elizabeth) Christman and their children, Ella and Aubrey of Eau Claire; her brother-in-law, Jason (Theresa) Curtis and their children, Alexa and Whitley of Eau Claire and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 16, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services and Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Dr. Altoona, WI 54720.
A private family graveside service will be held at Lakeview Cemetery at a later date.
The family would like to thank her Mayo team of doctors and nurses (Dr. Basu, Nurse Kim, Dr. Wilson, Nurse Laura, Dawn NP) and the many nurses who provided exceptional care in the MCHS Cancer Center.
Per Tracey’s wishes, memorial donations can be given to Babbette’s Seeds of Hope at www.babbettesseedsofhope.com/donate-2/ or to Jennifer White and Don Jaquish at W5725 State Road 85, Eau Claire, WI 5470.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
