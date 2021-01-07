Tracey Curtis

Tracey Lyn Curtis passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at the age of 47, due to complications of multiple myeloma. A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 16, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services and Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Dr. Altoona, WI 54720. A private family graveside service will be held at Lakeview Cemetery at a later date.