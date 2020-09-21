Jeanne VanDoorn

Jeanne Marie VanDoorn passed into glory, peacefully at home on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Glenwood City with Father John Long as celebrant. Friends may call at the Anderson Funeral in Glenwood City from 9-11 a.m., Saturday Sept. 26. Interment of cremains will be in the church cemetery.