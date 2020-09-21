Jeanne VanDoorn

Jeanne Marie VanDoorn passed into glory, peacefully at home on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Jeanne was born May 9, 1927, in Bay City, Mich., to Harold and Blanche (Pelletier) Yacks. She graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in 1944. In 1945, Jeanne moved to St. Paul, Minn., with her best friend, Donna Bennett Path, and they worked for the telephone company.
On July 3, 1948, Jeanne married Lyle Paul Spaeth from Glenwood City, where they farmed and raised 12 children. Unfortunately, a tragic car accident in 1967 took Lyle’s life and almost claimed Jeanne’s life as well. She always said it was her 12 children who gave her the will and motivation to live.
Jeanne married Jerry VanDoorn on Sept. 19, 1970. In 1972, they moved to a farm in Baldwin, and then moved to Tony in 1974. After all the children graduated from high school, Jerry and Jeanne moved to Augusta in the late 1980s where they lived until Jerry’s death in December of 2002. In 2003, Jeanne moved back to her hometown of Glenwood City where she lived until her death on Sept. 18, 2020.
Jeanne was a hard-working, strong, and loyal woman who loved God and treasured her 12 children, four stepchildren, 33 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. You would often hear her say, "There’s always room for one more!"
She was loving and kind, funny, and witty and could hear you whisper from across the room. She loved reading her Bible, singing and listening to her family sing — oh how proud they made her. She also loved playing Scrabble, doing crossword puzzles and spending time with family — never wanting to miss out on anything. As well, she loved to travel to see her daughters in various states and was also thrilled to take a couple trips to Europe and also one to Hawaii.
Jeanne will be greatly missed by all.
Jeanne is survived by her sister, Lois Ballard; sisters-in-law, Lucille Obermueller and Lois Brodkord and brother in-law George (Mary Lou) Spaeth. She is also survived by 11 children, Gloria Olson, Patti (Merlyn) Shafer, Sherry (Wally) Rositzki, Sue (Tom) Stellwag, Joan (Mick) Hutton, Donna (Steve) Johnson, Marilyn (Rob) Riner, Nancy (Ron) Galloway, Sandra (Chris) Chalfant, John (Kathy) Spaeth and Joe (Janet) Spaeth; four stepchildren, Jodi Oien, Sandy Reynolds, Shelley (Jim) Hallen and Bob (Mandy) VanDoorn and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Yacks and Blanche Ballard; her husband, Lyle Paul Spaeth; her son, Richard Lyle Spaeth and her husband, Jerry Van Doorn.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Glenwood City with Father John Long as celebrant. Friends may call at the Anderson Funeral in Glenwood City from 9-11 a.m., Saturday Sept. 26.
Interment of cremains will be in the church cemetery.
