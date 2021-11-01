Robert Parmley

Robert “Bob” Parmley, age 84 of Ladysmith, passed away at Ladysmith Care Community on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, after a brief battle with cancer. He was surrounded by family.
Robert was born April 18, 1937 in Grinnell, Iowa, to W.C. (Pearly) and Bernice Parmley. The family moved to Ladysmith from Iowa in 1955. He began his professional career as a freelance draftsman serving many local businesses and manufacturers with design and illustration needs. In 1975 he became a registered professional engineer in the state of Wisconsin. Robert is also a certified manufacturing engineer under SME’s national certification.
Robert, along with his mentor and partner George Morgan, co-founded Morgan & Parmley, Ltd. Consulting Professional Engineers in 1976. He served as the firm’s president from 1978 until 2019. Many of the projects he designed and supervised construction on for over five decades were in Ladysmith and numerous Wisconsin communities both large and small. Local public works projects for Ladysmith and Rusk County included water towers, wastewater treatment plants, wells, dams, bridges, buildings and street reconstructions, to name few.
Robert served on various boards over the years and maintained membership of numerous professional associations including National Society of Professional Engineers, American Society of Civil Engineers, American Society of Mechanical Engineers and the American Design Drafting Association. In 2006 Robert was awarded the Wisconsin Professional Engineer of the Year and in 2007 the USDA-RD Director’s Award for Engineering Excellence.
Throughout his career, Robert wrote numerous articles on engineering and design for leading professional national publications which lead to writing books. In 1977, his first book, titled “Standard Handbook of Fastening & Joining,” was published by McGraw-Hill. Fifteen additional books followed. Many of his books have carried on into updated editions of which many are still being sold today. His last book was published in 2016.
Robert reluctantly retired at age 82 but continued to stay in touch with professional colleagues. He was a voracious reader and enjoyed topics on science, history and biographies.
Robert will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 56 years, Lana; son, Wayne (Jennifer) of Oshkosh; daughter, Laura (Jeffrey) Hoffman, Sturgeon Bay; four grandchildren, Clay Parmley of Stevens Point, Spencer Parmley of Oshkosh, and Regin Hoffman and Rayna Hoffman, both of Sturgeon Bay.
He was preceded in death by his parents, W.C. (Pearly) and Bernice Parmley.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 6, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Dave Willingham officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m., Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials in Robert’s name may be made to the Salvation Army.
