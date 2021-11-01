Robert Parmley

Robert “Bob” Parmley, age 84 of Ladysmith, passed away at Ladysmith Care Community on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, after a brief battle with cancer. He was surrounded by family. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 6, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Dave Willingham officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m., Saturday at the funeral home.