Janet Butler

Janet Esther (Bishop) Butler, age 84, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 10, 2022, at her home in Polk City, Fla.
Janet was born in Winter on Sept. 13, 1937, to Frank and Esther Bishop of Winter. Janet graduated from Winter High School in 1955. She married her childhood sweetheart, Duane C. Butler, on Oct. 1, 1955. Duane and Janet lived in Red Wing, Minn., then moved to Hawkins, and finally to their home/farm for 50+ years in Winter. They moved to Florida to live with their daughter and son-in-law in 2017. They had spent several enjoyable winter seasons in Florida the previous years.
Janet’s life revolved around her beloved family. She loved, supported and was actively involved with her husband and his occupations of teaching, farming, and their construction business. She gave her life wholeheartedly to raising her five children who were very important to her. She was a chauffeur for her children to the many activities they were involved in at school and church in addition to running countless errands for the businesses. She spent many hours taking care of the farm, including hours on the tractor in the summer raking hay. Janet was an excellent cook and meal planner, always willing to welcome anyone to the table for a meal. She served numerous meals to her family and friends with a willing, happy heart.
Holidays and special occasions were always a feast and joyful celebration. Her family looked forward to coming home from school on Mondays to her homemade bread and cinnamon rolls. Janet enjoyed picking strawberries and raspberries and using them to make pies and jams for her family. Janet cherished her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren greeting them with warm smiles, hugs, and questions of interest about their lives and attending their activities. You will be dearly missed mom and gramma. We love you.
Janet was an active member of the Winter Presbyterian Church. She spent many hours teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School as well as serving with the Ladies Aid for church activities and fundraising events. Janet was also an active member of her community as she served with the “Jolly Neighbors Club” for many years. Janet enjoyed gardening, hayrides, boating, camping, swimming and many other activities. She enjoyed music, nature and travel.
Janet is survived by her five children, Pamela (Timothy) of Ladysmith, Pauline (Scott) of Eau Claire, Patti (James) of Polk City, Fla., Gary (Kaylyn) of Polk City, Fla. and Peggy (Jon) of Hayward; fourteen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren and brothers, Cecil and Lee (Twink); sister, Yvonne; brother-in-law, Richard and sister-in-law, Elaine.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Duane, of 64 years; her parents, Frank and Esther; sisters, Lois, Irene and Mae; brother, Ted; sister-in-law, Bertha and brothers-in-law, Ken, Gene and John.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Friday, July 1, at the First Presbyterian Church in Winter, where visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service. Interment will follow in Winter Cemetery.
“Absent from the body and to be present with the Lord” 2 Corinthians 5:8b. What a glorious homecoming she had! Heaven gained a beautiful angel.
