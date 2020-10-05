Sally Martindale

Sally L. Martindale, 70, of Bruce, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith.
Sally was born on May 11, 1950, in Ladysmith, to Herbert and Nancy (Mier) Stone. She graduated from Bruce High School, and in 1968, she and John Jennings were married at the Island Lake Church of Christ. They later divorced in 1977. She and Larry Fisher were married in 1992 in Suring. Larry passed away in 1993. In 2006, Sally married her high school sweetheart, Terry Martindale, at Island Lake Church of Christ and lived in Lodi for awhile before moving to back to Bruce. During her working years, Sally was employed as a CNA. She was also a member of Island Lake Church of Christ.
Survivors include three sons, Keith (Laurie) Jennings of Garland, Texas, Jay (Jennifer) Jennings of Black River Falls and Scott (Laurie) Jennings of Hatley; grandson, Gavin Jennings of Hatley; two step-children, Mathew (Heather) Martindale and Meagan Stroble; four brothers, Herbert (Betty) Stone of Bruce, John (Linda) Stone of Hot Springs Village, Ark., Robert (Betty) Stone of Sheldon and Steve (Stephanie) Stone of Bruce; two uncles; many nieces, nephews and cousins and loyal companion, Fred (the family dog).
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Larry Fisher and Terry Martindale; niece, Renee Stone and step-father, Basil Mahoney.
She will be deeply missed by many people. Not only did she enjoy taking care of others, she loved to cook, bake and can and share everything with family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
