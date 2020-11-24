Elizabeth Ziesler (nee Wildman) died on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at age 97, of Covid 19, in Milwaukee.
She was born June 13, 1923, in Erdevic, Yugoslavia. She married Josef Ziesler on April 13 1940 and their daughter Elizabeth "Elsa” was born in October 1941. In the fall of 1944, Elizabeth fled with her 3-year-old daughter to Austria.
At the end of World War II in 1945, with the help of the Red Cross, Elizabeth was reunited with her husband, and in July 1946 their son, Anton, was born. The family lived in a refugee camp in Austria until they had an opportunity to immigrate to the U.S., arriving by boat at Ellis Island, N.Y., on Feb. 12, 1956, joining some of their relatives who previously had settled in Milwaukee. Elizabeth and Josef went to night school to learn English, and in 1962 became citizens of the U.S. They truly appreciated everything this country offered them.
She leaves behind her family who she considered her greatest treasure: daughter, Elizabeth (Emmeric) Strigens, and son, Anton (Eileen Havluj) Ziesler. Elizabeth had five grandchildren: Christi (Mike) Limbach, Cindy (Al) Schwalbach, Yasmine Ziesler (Steven Kappel), Sebastian (Alexandra Salomon) Ziesler and Conrad (Carol Lee) Ziesler.
She had 11 great-grandchildren: Chris (Mary Anne) Limbach, Jordan (Meghan) Limbach, Nick (Kelly) Schwalbach, Alex, Matty, and Jenna Schwalbach, Blake, Gavin, and Dean Ziesler, and Tyler and Zoey Lee Ziesler.
Elizabeth had five great-great grandchildren: Luke, Connor, Sara Limbach; and Evelyn and Meredith Limbach; and she looked forward to a new baby in May 2021.
Elizabeth was an avid gardener and an amazing cook and baker. Her greatest joy was making meals for her family. She believed food from her garden was the medicine for her long and full life.
Elizabeth, Mom, Oma will live on in the hearts and memories of all who love her.
