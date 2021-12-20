Casey Simpson

Casey Lee Simpson, 44, of Bruce, went home to the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at his home.
Casey was born on Jan. 6, 1977. He loved riding motorcycle, being outdoors and being with family and friends.
Casey is survived by his son, Curtiss of Kansas; his brothers, Arron and Travis of Bruce; his grandfather, Ernest Simpson of Bruce; his mother, Penny Kostick of Kansas; his aunt, Carol Woodmansee; his uncle, Robert Simpson; his aunt, Peggy Kostick; his partner, Sasha Schultz and many cousins, nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Elysia; his father, Albert Simpson and his grandparents, Shirley Simpson and Ray and Doris Kostick.
Burial and celebration of his life will be scheduled in the summer of 2022.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
