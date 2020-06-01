Lindsey Verdegan

Lindsey Lee Verdegan, Brooklyn Park, Minn., was born on Feb 3, 2020.
Lindsey was a strong little girl, fighting for life from day one. There was always hope as she continued to exceed expectations.
She was loved and treasured for three short months as she taught patience and perseverance to those fortunate enough to know her as Covid-19 forced social distancing. Sadly, she lost that fight May 21, 2020.
Lindsey is survived by parents, Jody and Joseph Verdegan, and big brother, Logan, who was the first one to get her to open her eyes.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Tom Bierman; uncle, Tim Bierman and great-grandmother, Alice Kromrey and Celina Verdegan.
A private Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, May 26, at Pax Christi Catholic Community Church, Eden Prairie with a burial at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
