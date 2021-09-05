Mary Elizabeth Selleck passed on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Centralia, Wash., where she had been living since 2005.
Born Mary Elizabeth Holzapfel on Nov. 6, 1934, in Reading, Pa., she was raised and lived in Baltimore, Md., until she joined the U.S. Air Force in 1953 where she met and married Jack Arnold Selleck on April 4, 1954, in Shreveport, La.
With many locations in her life called home, the more significant stops along the way included Virginia Beach, Va.; Okinawa, Japan; Tacoma, Wash. and Ladysmith.
Mary loved music and was a devout Catholic her entire life. She sang in the choir with a local senior group called the Songbirds. She enjoyed playing the accordion at home.
Mary was a kind and strong person dedicated to her husband and family. She raised seven children, often with Jack away in the Air Force, and only occasionally had to resort to the threat of telling their father of a behavior or incident to keep the order.
Mary’s surviving children are Ellen, Judy, and Amy in the state of Washington; Dan in Wisconsin; Laura in Montana; and Cathy in Colorado. Mary has 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, and a son, Matthew, as well as her sisters and brother, Frida, Albert, and Elsie.
A family memorial will be planned, and she’ll finally, deservedly, rest at the Eatonville, Wash., cemetery alongside her family, Jack and Matt.
We love you, Mary Selleck. We will miss and remember you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.