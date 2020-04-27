Betty Plantz

Betty Lucille Plantz, 95, of Ladysmith, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at her home in Ladysmith.
Betty was born on Aug. 1, 1924, in Ladysmith, to Earnest and Sarah (Coleman) Drum and graduated from Ladysmith High School in 1942. On June 29, 1943, she married Robert “Bob” Plantz and they farmed together south of Ladysmith until their retirement in 1983.
Over her life, Betty enjoyed her family and traveling, having made trips to Australia, England, Scotland, Ireland, Canada, Mexico and many places throughout in the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii. She collected silver spoons from every place she traveled, and her children contributed to her large collection with every trip they made.
Each spring, she eagerly awaited the arrival of the first robin, the purple martins, the hummingbirds and the lilacs. Following in her family’s footsteps, she enjoyed dancing and listening to music, especially Ernie Tubbs and yodeling. She met Bob during the local dances held around the area.
Her main focus in life was for her family. Betty did a lot of sewing, including patching overalls and kids’ clothes. She also did a lot of gardening and canned many quarts of beans and tomatoes. She was an active leader in the Clover Center 4-H Club for 30 years and belonged to the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Conrath.
Betty is survived by her children, Bonnie Stream of Clayton, Sharon (Larry) Trussoni of Genoa, Jerry (Margie) of Ladysmith, Judith Plantz of East Lansing, Mich., Carol (Eric) Hillan of Ladysmith, Donald (Jody) of East Lansing, Mich. and Rebecca Plantz of Phoenix, Ariz. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Sheri, Scott, Cindy, Mallory, Kevin, Kelly, Justin, Evan, William, Jason, Ben, and Emma and seven great-grandchildren, Seth, Ben, Josh, Tacoma, William, Joseph and Michael. The Curtis brothers, Dennis, Russell, Randy and Ricky, are considered an extension of the family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earnest and Sarah Drum; her husband, Robert Plantz; her son, Charles; her brothers, Jesse, Harold, Alvin, Donald and Bill; her sisters, Abigail, Evelyn (Olson), Lorraine (Gudis) and Dessa (Rhodes); and her great-grandchild, Clayton.
Out of concern for the national COVID-19 emergency, the family is having a small private service at Nash-Jackan funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Bob Rosolowski officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.
A celebration of life with family and friends is tentatively planned for Aug. 1 in Ladysmith, assuming it will be appropriate to convene in large groups by then. A notice of the memorial event will be posted in the Ladysmith News and WLDY.
