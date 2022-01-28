Stanley Szura, 94, of Bruce, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
Stanley was born in Rusk Farm on April 29, 1927; the son of Albert and Balbina (Stavarski) Szura. He married Arlene Kramer in Weyerhaeuser on June 1, 1949, and she preceded him in death on Aug. 8, 2016.
Stanley enjoyed his career as a truck driver and took pride in his beautiful yard and garden. He loved sharing stories of his past with friends and family and never missed an opportunity to offer help to anyone needing it. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix. When you met him, you had a friend for life.
He is survived by his sons, Ron (Vickie) Szura and Larry Szura (Tosha Reetz); and his daughters, Judy (Chuck) Olson, Rosemary (Rodney) Mysliwiec and Joyce (Scott) Schiefelbein. He was blessed with six grandchildren and seven great‐grandchildren; a special niece, Diane Scott and a great niece, Deb Pyrek.
A celebration of life will be scheduled in the spring.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be shard at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
