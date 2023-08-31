Charles Cynor

Charles "Chuck" Cynor, 85, of Sheldon, passed away peacefully at Aggie's Country Living in Eagleton on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, surrounded by his family.
He was born July 12, 1938, in the town of Ruby, to John and Julia (Lorence) Cynor. He was the seventh child out of 12 siblings and grew up on the family farm. After high school, he served the U.S. Army as a track machinist-wrecker operator in Baumholder, Germany, from 1959 to 1962. After his service, he met the love of his life, Bernice Glodowski, while employed at Allen-Bradley in Milwaukee. They were wed at St. James Catholic Church in Franklin on Oct. 29, 1966.
They set up permanent residence in Sheldon in 1972 and raised four children. Chuck worked at Sheldon Cenex and drove school bus for the Flambeau School District for many years. In 1983, he was given the gift of life from his brother, Jack, who donated a kidney. This selfless gift will always be in the hearts of our family forever. He loved watching his grandchildren in all their activities.
Chuck enjoyed ice fishing and hunting with plenty of laughs along the way. His hobbies also included playing the concertina, watching the Brewers beat the Cubs and the Packers beat the Bears. Chuck was a lifelong member of St. John's Catholic Church in Sheldon.
Chuck is survived by his children, Cheryl (Paul) Ziemann of Iola, Carmen (George) Scott of Beaver Dam, Derrick (Karlene) Cynor of Cornell and Dawn (Luke) Ciszewski of Elk Mound. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Corey Ziemann, Hope Scott, Ty Scott, Samuel Cynor, Wyett Cynor, Kinley Ciszewski and Kyra Ciszewski and five siblings, Rose Roloff, Evelyn Lompa, Jack (Janice) Cynor, Dorothy Haraburda and Joseph (Margaret) Cynor.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice Cynor, on Oct. 24, 2005; his parents, Julia and John Cynor, and siblings, George Cynor, Robert Cynor, Ethel Cynor, James Cynor, Frank Cynor and Theodore Cynor.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 7, at St. John's Catholic Church in Sheldon with Father Vijay Kumar Madani celebrating. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith where a Scripture Service led by Deacon Craig Voldberg will begin at 7 p.m. There will also be an hour of visitation on Thursday at the church beginning at 9 a.m. Military burial rites provided by Sheldon American Legion Post 316 will immediately follow the service.
Burial will be in St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Amherst, where a graveside committal service will begin at 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 7.
A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Aggies Country Living for the care and love that they gave Chuck and our family during this time.
