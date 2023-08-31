Charles Cynor

Charles "Chuck" Cynor, 85, of Sheldon, passed away peacefully at Aggie's Country Living in Eagleton on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, surrounded by his family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 7, at St. John's Catholic Church in Sheldon with Father Vijay Kumar Madani celebrating. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith where a Scripture Service led by Deacon Craig Voldberg will begin at 7 p.m. There will also be an hour of visitation on Thursday at the church beginning at 9 a.m. Military burial rites provided by Sheldon American Legion Post 316 will immediately follow the service. Burial will be in St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Amherst, where a graveside committal service will begin at 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 7.