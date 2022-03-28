Marydel Lybert, 95, of Ladysmith, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 22, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Doug Sorenson officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
A complete obituary will be published at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.