Vonnie Strop, 95, passed away on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on May 24, 1924 to Lester and Orpha (Cummings) Jones in Ladysmith. She grew up in the Conrath area and graduated from Tony High School in 1942. On Sept. 21, 1946, she married Edward Strop in a candle-light service at the United Church of Christ in Ladysmith where they proceeded to reside and raise their family.
Upon graduation from high school, Vonnie moved to Eau Claire and worked for Presto Industries manufacturing ammunition for WWII. After her marriage to Eddie, she held various jobs in Ladysmith from Burt’s Book & Stationary Store to the Rusk County ASCS office, from which she retired in 1986. In addition to her work, she was also a Girl Scout leader, member of the Local Order of the Eastern Star, election volunteer and a lifetime member of the United Church of Christ.
Vonnie had many passions in life including golf, playing cards and crafting. She and Eddie were well-known for their crafting contributions to the annual Holiday Walk at the UCC. She was a lifelong fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, local sports and enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren participate in their sporting activities. Most importantly, she was very close with her sisters, as well as their husbands. The three couples spent much time together, raising their children and creating many lasting memories. Vonnie will be remembered by so many for her kindness and compassion toward everyone she met.
Vonnie is survived by her daughters, Judy Lechleitner, Peggy (Gary) Anderson and Bonnie (Jim) Zich; her son, Jeff (Wendi) Strop; eight grandchildren, Lisa Romanowski, Lori Abramowicz, Chad Lechleitner, Mike Zich, Shelly Hillesheim, Jill Wood, Scott Strop and Cole Strop; twelve great-grandchildren; two sisters, Janet Metzger and Erna Stingle; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Lester and Orpha Jones; husband, Eddie; son, Douglas; son-in-law, Clark Lechleitner; grandson, Hunter Strop; brothers, Wilson Jones and Neil Jones; two brothers-in-law, Bob Stingle and Roy Metzger and a sister-in-law, Halcyon Jones.
Memorial services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24 at United Church of Christ in Ladysmith. Visitation will begin at 10a.m. followed by service at 11 a.m., with Rev. David Bowles officiating. A private burial will follow.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
