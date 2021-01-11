Ernest Ewert

Ernest Ewald Ewert, born March 21, 1925, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at the age of 95.
Ernest worked on the boats on the Great Lakes until he reached retirement age. He never married but had some special friends during his lifetime and also his little dogs.
He lived his entire life in the Ojibwa, Radisson and Exeland area, spending the last year of life at Care & Rehab-Ladysmith where he received wonderful care.
Ernest was born and raised in Ojibwa on the family farm. He was raised in a family of eight siblings being the second oldest child.
Ernest is survived by his sister, Anna Ewert-Cowan of Eau Clarie and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Ernest in death are his parents, Paul and Agnes Ewert; his brothers, Walter Ewert, Gerhardt Ewert, Carl Ewert and Wendel Ewert and his sisters, Freida Ewert-Ryniec and Hildagard Ewert-Olson.
Ernest will be buried in the spring at the Radisson Cemetery.
A gathering will be held in the spring to celebrate the life of Ernest.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
Commented