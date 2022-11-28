Helen Kudingo

Helen Francis Kudingo died peacefully in Peoria, Ill., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Helen was born on April 8, 1964, to Robert and Patsy Kudingo in Ladysmith.
She grew up in Rusk County and graduated from Ladysmith High School and also from Mount Senario College.
She followed in her parents footsteps and joined the Rusk County Ambulance Squad. She was also a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church. Helen had a beautiful singing voice and often sang in the church and for weddings.
Helen moved to Palatine, Ill., and had various jobs, lastly moving to Decatur, Ill., and becoming a job coach for adults with disabilities. She was also a member of Northwest Christian Church in Decatur and loved her church family.
Helen is survived by four sisters and two brothers, Rosie (Kenny) Schilling of Edgar, Yvonne (Greg) Hawk of Sandstone, Minn., Diane Bodzin of Decatur, Ill., Beth (Joe) hess of Chamberlain, S.D., Kevin Kudingo of Ladysmith and Bob (Pam) Kudingo of Ladysmith; step-mother, Marilyn Kudingo of Ladysmith, and many nieces and nephews who adored her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Pat Kudingo.
She was loved and will be greatly missed by her family.
A memorial service for Helen will be held in the summer of 2023.
Commented