Connie Leone

Connie M. Leone, age 78, of Crete, Ill., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
Connie was the beloved wife of 50 years to Douglas Leone; loving mother to Wendy (Frazer) Langley, Peri Kremer and Karen Leone Hayden; cherished grandmother to Thomas J. Kremer III, Nicole Kremer, Connor Foy and Bridget Foy; dear sister to Gary (Kay) Elwood and kind aunt to Michelle (Warren) Russell and Michael (Alicia) Elwood.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Perry and Dorothy Elwood, and former son-in-law, Kevin R. Foy.
Connie will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
A memorial visitation will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 30, until time of a memorial service at 5 p.m. at Smits-Steger Memorial Chapel, 3045 Chicago Rd., Steger, Illinois 60475. For more information, call 708-755-6100 or visit the online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com.
