Elaine Gabrovic

Elaine M. Gabrovic, 94, of Conrath, died on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Vita Care Assisted Living in Ladysmith.
Elaine was born on Feb. 23, 1928, in Greenwood, to William and Martha (Lemke) Wehrman. They preceded her in death.
She was raised and lived in rural Loyal, along with 10 brothers and sisters. She married John Gabrovic on April 21, 1946, and had three sons and one daughter. They lived in Milwaukee and then later settled in Conrath in July 1958, operating the Curve Inn until July 2005. She then retired and resided in Conrath.
She is survived by her brother, sister, four children, eight grandchildren (two deceased), 31 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 27, at Tee Away in Ladysmith with a eulogy at 2 p.m.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
