Erma David

Erma Louella (Beighley) David, 86, of Holcombe, has been called home by Our Lord. After a lengthy battle with cancer, Erma passed away at home on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Erma was born on Feb. 27, 1936, to Theron and Cora (Towns) Beighley. She graduated from Lake Holcombe High School in 1953. Shortly after graduating, she went to work for an insurance company in Minneapolis, Minn. Then Erma met Paul David and they were married on Feb. 19, 1955, in Janesville. After living briefly in the Cornell area, they moved to Milwaukee, where they raised their four children. In 1993 Paul and Erma retired and moved back to Holcombe.
Erma enjoyed taking road trips with Paul on their motorcycle, searching for treasures, and but mostly she loved spending time with family and friends. Erma was a very active member of the Holcombe United Methodist Church, Holcombe United Methodist Church Mission, Holcombe United Women in Faith, and Holcombe Food Pantry. She also enjoyed quilting and belonged to the Quilt Bee Divas. She was an amazingly strong, feisty, witty and loving woman that will be missed immensely.
Erma is survived by her two daughters, Jean (Michael) Glenn of Holcombe and June Richter of Brookfield; her two sons, Richard (Hope) David of Slinger and Wayne (Cristina) David of Kewaskum; her grandchildren, Shannon, Stacy, Rebecca, Brian, Heidi, Heather, Christopher, Amy, Andy, Joe, Michael, Eric, Amanda, Nicholas, Shelly, Nathan, Vanessa, Ian, Paul, Andy, Peter, Sally, John and Joseph; her 46 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Robert (Clara Lee) Beighley, and sisters- in-law, Goldene Beighley, Kathleen (William) Lueschen and Chris Worrall and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Theron and Cora; her husband, Paul; three sisters, Grace, Clara and Delia; six brothers, John, Byron, Milton, Gerald, Elmer, Thomas and brother-in-law, Thomas Worrall.
A celebration of life will be held for Erma at 11 a.m., Saturday Feb. 18, at Holcombe United Methodist Church with Pastor Paul Messmer officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. A luncheon at the church will follow the internment at the Cornell Cemetery. The family wishes to express their gratitude to St. Croix Hospice and Lakeland Home Health Care for the exceptional personal care and compassion to us and our mother during her final days.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Holcombe United Methodist Church or the Lake Holcombe Lions Club Food Pantry.
Express online condolences at www.bortonleiserfuneralhome.com.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home and cremation services in Cornell is assisting the family.
