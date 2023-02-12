Erma David

Erma Louella (Beighley) David, 86, of Holcombe, has been called home by Our Lord. After a lengthy battle with cancer, Erma passed away at home on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. A celebration of life will be held for Erma at 11 a.m., Saturday Feb. 18, at Holcombe United Methodist Church with Pastor Paul Messmer officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m.