James Beede

James “Jim” C. Beede, age 77, of Tony, died on Friday, April 30, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.
Jim was born on July 31, 1943, to the late Clifford and Clara (Ronnei) Beede in Whitehall. He grew up on the family farm and attended school in Hixton until the family moved to Eau Claire. Jim graduated from Memorial High School and then received his B.S. in chemistry from UW-Eau Claire. On Dec. 28, 1961, he married Mary E. Clark at Olivet Evangelical United Brethren Church (now Chapel Heights) in Eau Claire.
Jim’s lifelong career was in the paper industry; working with Archer Daniels Midland, American Can Corp/James River, Mosinee Paper, and then retiring from City Forest in Ladysmith. He gave his free time volunteering with Habitat for Humanity and United Methodist Church where he served in lay ministry which included preaching and teaching Adult Sunday School and Confirmation.
Being in the outdoors was a passion of Jim’s. He truly loved the annual deer camp gatherings of family and friends for deer hunting. He looked forward to casting a line fishing in Canada or the trout streams of Wisconsin and Montana. But the Golden Wings Game Farm in Wild Rose held a special place in his heart. Jim was a committed owner of the farm; planting trees, mowing trails and getting everything ready for pheasant season.
Family was the other joy of his life. As his girls grew, they blessed his life with many memories over the years. They eventually added son-in-laws and grandchildren to the mix with Jim and Mary attending many of their sporting and dance events.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary; daughters, Jamie (Mark) Babbitts and Alyson (Lee) Halbrook; grandchildren, Emily (Jacob) Ciula, Sara (Luke) Behm, Alex Halbrook and Ellen (Andrew) Cravens; great-grandson, Miles Ciula; sisters-in-law, Marie and Lynne Beede; brother-in-law, Tom (Mary) Clark; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Frederic on Nov. 16, 2011, and Roger on Jan. 4, 2021.
A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, June 5, at Holcombe United Methodist Church, 27841 County M, Holcombe. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Friday, at the church. Interment will be held at a later date.
Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory in Eau Claire is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials in memory of Jim be given to either United Methodist Committee On Relief (UMCOR) at https://umcmission.org/give-to-umcor/, Feed My People at https://www.fmpfoodbank.org/ or Samaritan Fund at Holcombe United Methodist Church.
To send your condolence to the family, please visit the obituaries at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com.
