Ellen Knott

Ellen Marie (Sleeth) Knott, 78, passed away peacefully at Care and Rehab-Ladysmith on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. A public visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a private funeral service for family and close friends on Monday, Nov. 23, at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home in Cornell. Interment will be in the Holcombe Cemetery, following the service.