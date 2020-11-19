Ellen Knott

Ellen Marie (Sleeth) Knott, 78, passed away peacefully at Care and Rehab-Ladysmith on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.
Ellen was born on Nov. 6, 1942, in Milwaukee, to Ermal and Alice Sleeth. She married Frank Knott on Jan. 26, 1966.
She loved life. She enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling, puzzles and football. She loved the Packers. She also enjoyed music (Conway Twitty and Elvis).
She loved her children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ellen worked at Packerland Packaging a great majority of her career, while raising her family. She also worked as a CNA because she loved helping people.
Ellen is survived by her children, Mary (Roger) Faccio of Quinnesec, Mich., Roger Sleeth of Bruce, Frank (Editha) Knott of Kingman, Ariz., Julienne Knott (boyfriend, Mike Seng, Sr.) Fouche' of Sheldon, Collin (Veronica) Knott of Stratford, Carla (Knott) Marik of Chippewa Falls, Jennifer Knott (John, Sr.) Stender of Holcombe, Tonia Knott (Richard) Winchel of Sheldon, Kasandra Knott Witkiewics of York, S,D. and Coreen Knott (Rodney) Jenness of Bruce. She is also survived by 38 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters, Edna Ford, Shirley Johnson, Alice Fleck, Sylvia Zuba and Linda (Bill) Modjeski and her brother, Bill (Janice) Sleeth.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ermal and Alice Sleeth; husband, Frank; four brothers, Larry, Richard, Raymond and John Sleeth; her great-grandson, Riley Kralewski and friend of the family, Harvey Karolevtz.
A public visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a private funeral service for family and close friends on Monday, Nov. 23, at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home in Cornell. Interment will be in the Holcombe Cemetery, following the service.
Per families request, face masks are strongly recommended.
